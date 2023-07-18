Special Operations commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations commander, discusses renovations of the 1st Special Operations Squadron exercise facility during his visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 353rd Special Operations Wing is committed to continued special operations training opportunities and maintaining the highest levels of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

