    Special Operations commander visits Kadena [Image 1 of 7]

    Special Operations commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations commander, tours the 353rd Special Operations Wing headquarters during his visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 353rd SOW continues to prepare for a spectrum of security requirements ranging from competition to crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    This work, Special Operations commander visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

