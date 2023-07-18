KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Israel Garcia, a native of Houston and combat engineer with Task Force Koa Moana 23, mixes concrete for the foundation of a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 22, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7929871
|VIRIN:
|230722-M-HG547-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|34
