    U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena

    N'DJAMENA, CHAD

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    061823-A-JV645-0007 - Maj. Jeanette Martinez (left), U.S. Army critical care nurse and
    Staff Sgt. Aaron Matsulavage, medic, works with the Chadian burn unit staff to clean and dress a patient suffering from a fuel burn during MEDREX Chad 2023 held at the Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena, Chad, 17 to 28 July 2023.

    Martinez and Matsulavage, both with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, are part of a team of 13 medical personnel partnering with medical professionals of the Chadian Armed Force to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the community.

    MEDREX Chad 2023 is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allow military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 19:25
    Location: N'DJAMENA, TD 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Dave Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

