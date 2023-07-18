U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena

061823-A-JV645-0006 - Maj. Lee Castellano (center), U.S. Army intensive care unit nurse, assists Chadian Armed Force orthopedic surgeons with a broken femur surgical procedure during MEDREX Chad 2023 held at the Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena, Chad, 17 to 28 July 2023.



Castellano, the commander of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, is part of a team of 13 medical personnel partnering with medical professionals of the Chadian Armed Force to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the community.



MEDREX Chad 2023 is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allow military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

