U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena

061823-A-JV645-0002 - 1st Lt. Jessica Hopkins (right), medical executive officer, assists Staff Sgt. Theresa Conner, Surgical Technician, with donning protective equipment pre-surgery, during MEDREX Chad 2023 held at the Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena, Chad, 17 to 28 July 2023.



Hopkins and Conner, both with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, are part of a team of 13 medical personnel partnering with medical professionals of the Chadian Armed Force to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the community.



MEDREX Chad 2023 is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allow military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

