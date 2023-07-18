Operation Viking 2023 Range

U.S. Army Sgt. Alexander Kelly, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company, waits to qualify at the range during 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 20, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

