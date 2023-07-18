Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Viking 2023 Range [Image 3 of 5]

    Operation Viking 2023 Range

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. Arpana Dhungana, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, hands over magazines to Soldiers to qualify at the range during 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 20, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

    IMAGE INFO

