Operation Viking 2023 EST

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, zero their weapons in an Engagement Skill Trainer II during Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 18, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

