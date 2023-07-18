U.S. Military provides support to 2023 National Jamboree

Imagery captured of U.S. Military support at the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

Date Taken: 07.23.2023
Location: GLEN JEAN, WV, US