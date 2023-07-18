Public affair teams from Canada, Guyana, and the U.S. interview a member of the Guyana Defense Force during EX Trade Winds 23 in Georgetown, Guyana on 14 July 2023. (Photo by: Mcpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7929729 VIRIN: 230713-O-A4505-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 0 B Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational Public Affairs Team Supports TRADEWINDS23 Exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.