Public affair teams from Canada, Guyana, and the U.S. interview a member of the Guyana Defense Force during EX Trade Winds 23 in Georgetown, Guyana on 14 July 2023. (Photo by: Mcpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera).
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7929729
|VIRIN:
|230713-O-A4505-1033
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Multinational Public Affairs Team Supports TRADEWINDS23 Exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT