    Multinational Public Affairs Team Supports TRADEWINDS23 Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    MO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Public affair teams from Canada, Guyana, and the U.S. interview a member of the Guyana Defense Force during EX Trade Winds 23 in Georgetown, Guyana on 14 July 2023. (Photo by: Mcpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera).

    TW23, TRADEWINDS23, Guyana, SOUTHCOM

