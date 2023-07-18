U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders teaches a public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force (GDF) service members at Georgetown, Guyana, July 20, 2023. This class was part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Trevor Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7929716 VIRIN: 230720-Z-CL987-2249 Resolution: 5925x3950 Size: 0 B Location: GEORGETOWN, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier teaches public affairs class to Guyana Defense Force service members [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.