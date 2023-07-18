A member of The Royal Bermuda Regiment anwsers a question during the Women, Peace and Security briefing at Camp Seweyo, Guyana on 19 July 23.
Photo b: MCpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|7929702
|VIRIN:
|230719-O-A4505-1124
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP SEWEYO, GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Womens Peach and SecurityEx Tradewinds [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT