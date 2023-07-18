Captain Claudinne Cuervo, Dominican Republic Army, public relations officer for the Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law School in Santo Domingo, interacts with the troops during her women, peace and security briefing at Camp Seweyo, Guyana on 19 July 23.





Please credit: MCpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 13:47 Photo ID: 7929699 VIRIN: 230719-O-A4505-1126 Resolution: 5001x3489 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP SEWEYO, GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Womens Peace and Security Ex Tradewinds [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.