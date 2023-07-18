As these 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers prepare for another airborne operation on Dropzone St. Mere, Fort Liberty, they most likely don't know they have the Clothing and Textile team at Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support supporting them with their parachutes and uniforms. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7929659
|VIRIN:
|230718-D-LU733-6471
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|39
This work, Ready to Jump, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT