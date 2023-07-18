Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready to Jump

    Ready to Jump

    NC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    As these 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers prepare for another airborne operation on Dropzone St. Mere, Fort Liberty, they most likely don't know they have the Clothing and Textile team at Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support supporting them with their parachutes and uniforms. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 7929659
    VIRIN: 230718-D-LU733-6471
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 39

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Jump, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLATroopSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT