USS Carter Hall Conducts SRF-B Training

230721-N-ED646-3853- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Kai Larson, left, apprehends a simulated combatant while Chief Master-at-Arms Nancy Freeman monitors during a basic security reaction force qualification course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Comand area of responsibilty to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 07.21.2023
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN