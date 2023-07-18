USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a live fire exercise

CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

