CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 08:07
|Photo ID:
|7929591
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-JO829-2018
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a live fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT