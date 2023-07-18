CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Falloon, left, from Georgetown, Texas, and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Garrett Conn, from Shelby, Ohio, hold a phone and distance line from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 08:07 Photo ID: 7929588 VIRIN: 230721-N-JO829-1041 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 836.79 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.