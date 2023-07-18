USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a personnel transfer with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41)

CORAL SEA (July 19, 2023) The Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) transits alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a personnel transfer evolution. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

