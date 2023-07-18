U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller

230720-A-LP349-1206 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) U.S. service members rehearse vessel boarding tactics aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webster)

