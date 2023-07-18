Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. James Webster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230720-A-LP349-1197 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) U.S. service members rehearse vessel boarding tactics aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. forces rehearse vessel boarding tactics with USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Oman
    Middle East
    USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3)

