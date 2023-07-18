Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 4 of 4]

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the runway before take-off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Members of the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performed a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7929495
    VIRIN: 230718-F-EP384-1014
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Airpower
    386 AEW
    MQ-9
    UAV
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem

