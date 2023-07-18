MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the runway before take-off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Members of the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performed a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 04:24
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
