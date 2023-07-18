Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 3 of 4]

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron use mobile equipment to taxi an MQ-9 Reaper at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Partnered with a stateside Mission Control Element, the team was able to perform a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7929494
    VIRIN: 230718-F-EP384-1010
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training
    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training
    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training
    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    386 AEW
    MQ-9
    UAV
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT