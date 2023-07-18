MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

A pilot assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an MQ-9 Reaper at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Partnered with a stateside Mission Control Element, the team was able to perform a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

