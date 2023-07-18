MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

A pilot assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an MQ-9 Reaper at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Partnered with a stateside Mission Control Element, the team was able to perform a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7929493
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-AQ171-1398
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|377.75 KB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
