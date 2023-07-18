Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 2 of 4]

    MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performs pre-flight checks on an MQ-9 Reaper at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Partnered with a stateside Mission Control Element, the team was able to perform a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    386 AEW
    MQ-9
    UAV
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem

