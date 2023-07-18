An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 18, 2023. Members of the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron performed a Satellite Launch and Recovery of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 7929492 VIRIN: 230718-F-EP384-1004 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 847.71 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reapers conduct SLR training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.