230716-N-TT059-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Jaime, from Houston, performs a pre-flight inspection on the tail rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 7929453 VIRIN: 230716-N-NO250-1025 Resolution: 5988x3992 Size: 871.49 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance, by PO1 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.