    MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance

    MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Pielop 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230716-N-TT059-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Jaime, from Houston, performs a pre-flight inspection on the tail rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    sea hawk
    helicopter
    maintenance
    hsm 78

