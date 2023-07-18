Sailor Departs USS Kidd

PACIFIC OCEAN 230717-N-NO250-1001 (July 17, 2023) Lt. Walker Hobson departs Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) after completing two division officer tours aboard Kidd. Kidd, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Reyn Watanabe).

