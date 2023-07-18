Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Departs USS Kidd

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Pielop 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN 230717-N-NO250-1001 (July 17, 2023) Lt. Walker Hobson departs Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) after completing two division officer tours aboard Kidd. Kidd, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Reyn Watanabe).

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 7929452
    VIRIN: 230717-N-NO250-1001
    Resolution: 1779x1187
    Size: 581.84 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    end of tour
    kidd
    csg 1

