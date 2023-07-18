Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Kidd

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN 230715-N-NO250-1001 (July 15, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to HSM-78, lands on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Reyn Watanabe)

    This work, MH-60R Lands Aboard USS Kidd, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

