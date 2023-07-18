Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence Sails in Formation [Image 2 of 2]

    USS William P. Lawrence Sails in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230718-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) (foreground), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) sail in formation. Lawrence, operating with Vinson under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician Collection Seaman Nathan Larue)

