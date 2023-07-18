USS William P. Lawrence Sails in Formation

230718-N-NO250-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) (left), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Hopper (DDG 70) sail in formation. The ships, operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician Collection Seaman Nathan Larue)

