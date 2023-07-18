United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Saber 23

Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, 196th Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Bryan M. Martin, meets with a German Armed Forces paratrooper on July 22, 2023 during Talisman Saber 2023. 3rd Fallschirmjäger Regiment 21 EGB, has aligned with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Division, Australian Defense Force to execute a series of maneuvers over the course of the multinational military exercise. Talisman Sabre 2023 enhances readiness across the Pacific by partnering nations together for enhanced militant response and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

