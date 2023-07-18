Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Saber 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Saber 23

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, 196th Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Bryan M. Martin, meets with a German Armed Forces paratrooper on July 22, 2023 during Talisman Saber 2023. 3rd Fallschirmjäger Regiment 21 EGB, has aligned with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Division, Australian Defense Force to execute a series of maneuvers over the course of the multinational military exercise. Talisman Sabre 2023 enhances readiness across the Pacific by partnering nations together for enhanced militant response and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Saber 23 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratrooper
    Gimlets

