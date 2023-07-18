USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

The crew of the Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) brings the ship to life with the assistance of the HMAS Canberra crew during the U.S. ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney. Canberra is the second U.S. Navy ship named for Australia’s capital. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

