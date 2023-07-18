Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond arrives for the commissioning ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7929225
|VIRIN:
|230722-D-DB155-1021
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT