USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

Members of the official party arrive for the commissioning ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Looking toward the camera are Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

