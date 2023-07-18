Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Members of the official party arrive for the commissioning ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Looking toward the camera are Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7929224
    VIRIN: 230722-D-DB155-1020
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 972.48 KB
    Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia
    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia
    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia
    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia
    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia
    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT