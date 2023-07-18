CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 21, 2023) - Gen. Laura Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, receives a gift during UNITAS LXIV, July 21, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7929178 VIRIN: 230721-N-RL456-1559 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 3.38 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.