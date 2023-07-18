Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 21, 2023) - Gen. Laura Richardson, Commander U.S. Southern Command, speaks to the crew aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) during UNITAS LXIV, July 21, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)
