Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV [Image 1 of 3]

    Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 21, 2023) - Gen. Laura Richardson, Commander U.S. Southern Command, delivers remarks at the closing ceremony of UNITAS LXIV (64), July 21, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7929176
    VIRIN: 230721-N-RL456-1140
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hunter Harwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV
    Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV
    Gen. Richardson Visits UNITAS LXIV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT