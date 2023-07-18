Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Sailors carry a simulated casualty on the flight deck during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7929170
    VIRIN: 230721-N-BE723-1078
    Resolution: 4257x2838
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CVN76
    MAS CAS

