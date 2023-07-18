USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill

INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Sailors prepare to carry a simulated casualty on the flight deck during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

