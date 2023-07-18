Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Operations Group Photo [Image 17 of 19]

    171st Operations Group Photo

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members with the 171st Operations Group pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania October 16, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    This work, 171st Operations Group Photo [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

