171st Chief Induction

Six Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing are recognized for promotion to the rank Chief Master Sgt. at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania April 16, 2023. From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Webster, Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Shawley, Chief Master Sgt. Albert Ryan, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Rohanna, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Cameron and Chief Master Sgt. Darin Beckes. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

