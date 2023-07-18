Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Chief Induction [Image 4 of 19]

    171st Chief Induction

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Six Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing are recognized for promotion of the rank Chief Master Sgt. at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania April 16, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7929106
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-TC737-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    TAGS

    Promotion
    Air National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    Chief Master Sgt.
    171st

