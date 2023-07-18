Some of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Team and their drivers during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Skeldon Heritage Resort in Skeldon, Guyana on July 17th, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 11 of 11], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.