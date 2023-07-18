Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 7 of 11]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23

    SKELDON, GUYANA

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Proulx 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Some of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Team and their drivers during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Skeldon Heritage Resort in Skeldon, Guyana on July 17th, 2023.

    Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 10:41
    Location: SKELDON, GY 
    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 11 of 11], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

