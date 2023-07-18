Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree [Image 4 of 11]

    US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree

    MOUNT HOPE, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Guy Snodgrass, a retired American naval aviator, United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program (TOPGUN) instructor, delivers a speech to a group of scouts at the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Mount Hope, West Virginia, July 19, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event including security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by ​Spc. Grace Wajler)

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    2023 National Jamboree
    NatJamboree23

