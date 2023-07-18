Some of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Team and their drivers during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Skeldon Heritage Resort in Skeldon, Guyana on July 17th, 2023.
Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7929003
|VIRIN:
|230717-O-FK338-1031
|Resolution:
|7211x4807
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SKELDON, GY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 11 of 11], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT