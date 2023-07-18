A Guyana Defence Force member photographs the vessel docking during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana, on July 14th, 2023.
Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7928947
|VIRIN:
|230714-O-FK338-1027
|Resolution:
|7129x4753
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 13 of 13], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT