A United States Coast Guard member relays communications after returning from sailing on the Demerara River during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana, on July 14th, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7928946 VIRIN: 230714-O-FK338-1028 Resolution: 7528x5019 Size: 0 B Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 13 of 13], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.