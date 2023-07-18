Master Corporal Genevieve Lapointe, Imagery Technician supports Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders and Spc. Joshua Taeckens with an Interview of the United States Coast Guard during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana on July 14th, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

